PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.80

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.