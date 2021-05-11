Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

