Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Northland Securities

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.