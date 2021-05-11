Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $79.17 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $79.17 million and approximately $707,498.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,699.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.53 or 0.07246970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.09 or 0.02461584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.41 or 0.00645266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00190587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.23 or 0.00788574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.45 or 0.00616611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.90 or 0.00511503 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,139,574 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.