Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

OSMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

