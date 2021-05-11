Ormeus Cash (OMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $203,277.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00655287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

