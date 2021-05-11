Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OBNK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.
Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
