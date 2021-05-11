Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OBNK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

