ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 5.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.70. 2,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

