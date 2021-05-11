Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.97. 44,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 822,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $13,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

