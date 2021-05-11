OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.12. 666,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,241,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC cut OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

The company has a market cap of C$912.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

