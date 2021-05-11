Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.10 million for the quarter.

OGD stock opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Orbit Garant Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$44.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

