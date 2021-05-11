Orange’s (ORAN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 19,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,149. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orange by 252,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.