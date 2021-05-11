Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

FATE opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

