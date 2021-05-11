Opium Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Opium has a market cap of $27.17 million and $120.28 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00011648 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

