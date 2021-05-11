Opacity (OPCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.96 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $396,288.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.91 or 0.00786063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.91 or 0.09259140 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

