OneSmart International Education Group (ONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ONE opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. OneSmart International Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $391.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

