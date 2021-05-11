One One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,183,787 shares of company stock worth $618,588,035. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of EL traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.30. 17,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.80. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

