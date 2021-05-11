One One Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.28. 35,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

