One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

VBR stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

