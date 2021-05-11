One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 180,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,943. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

