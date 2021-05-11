One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of BATS IVAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 8,780 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

