One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $546,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.