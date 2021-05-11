One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,277. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $362.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

