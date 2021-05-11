One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 74,300 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNN. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of DNN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 137,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,187,766. The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

