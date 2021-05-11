ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $36.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

