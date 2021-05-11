Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

