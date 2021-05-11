Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $324,100.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,557. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

