Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,400 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 23,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.