Oddz (ODDZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Oddz has a total market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $405.84 or 0.00724988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00067095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.72 or 0.01212457 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00733478 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

