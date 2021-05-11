Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

