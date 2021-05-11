Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OCN opened at GBX 991 ($12.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.37. The company has a market cap of £350.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. Ocean Wilsons has a one year low of GBX 509.90 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,004 ($13.12).

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

