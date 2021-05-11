Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:OCN opened at GBX 991 ($12.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.37. The company has a market cap of £350.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. Ocean Wilsons has a one year low of GBX 509.90 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,004 ($13.12).
About Ocean Wilsons
