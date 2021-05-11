Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OXY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 1,037,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

