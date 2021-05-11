Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OBE opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$147.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

