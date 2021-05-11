Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $68.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 27,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,246. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

