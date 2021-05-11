Nyzo Market Cap Reaches $9.18 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $515,611.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.00686421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00243382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $670.09 or 0.01196276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.10 or 0.00744632 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

