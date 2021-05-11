nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $35.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

