nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 21,060 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

