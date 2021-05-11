Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NSL stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

