Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE NXN opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.