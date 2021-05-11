Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE NXN opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

