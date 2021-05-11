Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.