Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NEA opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
