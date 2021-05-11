Nutrien Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.40.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$74.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.38. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.54.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.588 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 135.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

