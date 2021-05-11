Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $8.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.30. 6,042,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,472. Nucor has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

