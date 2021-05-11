Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUAN stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

