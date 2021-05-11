Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

