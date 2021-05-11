NOW Token (NOW) Price Hits $0.0383

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1,217.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00655181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00250535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.57 or 0.01161205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00772680 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

