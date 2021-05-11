Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,768.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,485 shares of company stock worth $103,624 and sold 57,049 shares worth $826,419. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 20,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

