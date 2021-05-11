Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

