Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $324,150.66 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shundrawn A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

