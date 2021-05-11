North Atlantic Smaller Companies (NAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NAS traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,050 ($52.91). The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374. The company has a market capitalization of £567 million and a PE ratio of -34.47. North Atlantic Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and a one year high of GBX 4,225.77 ($55.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,021.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,690.74.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

